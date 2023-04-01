Haliburton (ankle, elbow) is out for Sunday's clash at Cleveland.
Haliburton will miss a fourth straight game, leaving him with just three chances to return before the end of the season. With the Pacers all but eliminated from Play-In contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see the point guard sit out the rest of the campaign.
