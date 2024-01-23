Head coach Rick Carlisle announced Tuesday that Haliburton (hamstring) will miss the Pacers' next three games before being re-evaluated Saturday.

After initially straining his left hamstring in a Jan. 8 win over the Celtics, Haliburton missed just five games before returning to action for this past Friday's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers, during which he posted 21 points, 17 assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes. Despite the healthy minutes load and strong production in his return, Haliburton looks as though he may have been brought back too soon; he initially wasn't scheduled to be re-evaluated for a return until this week before making his way back into the lineup. Haliburton proceeded to miss Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Suns, and he'll now be shut down for the upcoming week to afford his hamstring more time to heal up. Though he'll be re-examined Saturday, Haliburton seems unlikely to play in Indiana's final game of the week Sunday versus the Grizzlies, as the Pacers would presumably want to see him put in a full practice before clearing him for action. While Haliburton is sidelined once again, T.J. McConnell should be the most appealing pickup for fantasy managers looking for help in the assists and steals categories, though Andrew Nembhard (back) typically served as the Pacers' starting point guard during Haliburton's initial five-game absence.