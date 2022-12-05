Haliburton (groin) will miss Sunday's game at Portland, as well as Monday's game at Golden State, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton tweaked his groin earlier in the week but was able to play in Friday's loss to Utah, which he finished with 14 points and only four assists in 31 minutes. The star guard was questionable coming into Sunday, and coach Rick Carlisle has since revealed that Haliburton will miss both halves of the Pacers' back-to-back set Sunday and Monday. The hope is that Haliburton will be able to play Wednesday in Minnesota, but that's far from a guarantee. T.J. McConnell (illness) will also sit out Sunday, so Indiana will be especially shorthanded at point guard. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin should be the primary beneficiaries.