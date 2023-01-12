Haliburton suffered a sprained left elbow and a mild left knee bruise during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The team is also waiting on additional opinions on Haliburton's scan results.

Given that the guard left Wednesday's game on crutches, this outcome doesn't seem too bad. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Haliburton to return immediately after two weeks, as the Pacers will presumably play it as safe as possible with the franchise player. He's amidst an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.4 minutes. In Haliburton's absence, more minutes and usage should be in store for Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.