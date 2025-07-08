Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from surgery on his right Achilles tendon, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Haliburton tore his right Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 22 and underwent surgery the following day. Any hope of a return during the 2025-26 campaign was shut down Monday, when Pacers president Kevin Pritchard stated plainly, "He will not play next year though. We would not jeopardize that now. So don't get any hopes up that he will play." Haliburton has cemented himself as the face of the franchise and played a key role in Indiana's run to the NBA Finals during the 2024-25 playoffs, averaging 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes across 23 postseason games. During the 2024-25 regular season, the 2020 first-round pick averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 73 appearances.