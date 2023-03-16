Haliburton (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks and will at least miss the Pacers' next three games, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It seems Haliburton's knee injury is more severe than initially expected, and the star point guard will miss the team's upcoming three games before being re-evaluated. The earliest he'd return would be March 22 against the Raptors on the road, but his progress over the next few days will determine that. Expect T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Jordan Nwora to see bigger roles with Haliburton sidelined.