Haliburton (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, but head coach Rick Carlisle said that the point guard is day-to-day and is expected to practice Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton will be sidelined for the 10th time in 11 games Sunday, with his absence against the Grizzlies being termed as injury management for his left hamstring strain. After initially suffering the injury Jan. 8, Haliburton returned to action sooner than anticipated and played 35 minutes in a Jan. 19 loss to Portland, only to be ruled out for the Pacers' subsequent five contests. Haliburton's expected return to practice Monday suggests that he didn't suffer a major setback with his hamstring in his return to action more than a week ago, and he looks as though he could be available to play again as soon as Tuesday in Boston. Expect the Pacers to provide an update on Haliburton's status following Monday's practice.