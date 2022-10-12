Haliburton will miss Wednesday's game against the Knicks due lower back soreness and is considered day-to-day, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Fresh off the news that he unsurprisingly will have his fourth-year option exercised by the Pacers, Haliburton will sit out Wednesday's tilt to rest up a sore back. He still has one more chance to get back in on the preseason Friday against the Rockets before undertaking starting point guard duties when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Wizards. T.J. McConnell will replace him in the starting five Wednesday.