Haliburton (knee) was a full participant during the Pacers' morning shootaround, but he remains questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton has missed six straight games, two with a bruised knee and the past four due to a right ankle sprain. In his absence, Andrew Nembhard has flourished in an elevated role, but the Pacers would still love to have their All-Star point guard back in the mix for the stretch run. If he's is cleared, Haliburton's minutes and usage may be monitored closely, so fantasy managers should check back in closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff to get a clearer picture on his potential availability versus Boston.