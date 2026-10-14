Haliburton recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Haliburton delivered an impressive offensive performance in limited action, shooting efficiently from the field and connecting on four three-pointers. The veteran point guard also contributed defensively with two blocks, though he committed four turnovers. His strong showing was an encouraging sign after he recently shook off an ankle issue.

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