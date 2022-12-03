Haliburton amassed 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to Utah.

Haliburton came into the contest nursing a groin injury, which may partially explain his subpar performance. Though a 14/4/6 line is far from awful, the point guard finished well below his season per-game marks of 19.1 points and 10.9 assists. He's also shot reasonably well at 46.1 percent from the field, so his 5-for-16 mark Friday is more an aberration than a norm. The Pacers have a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, so Haliburton's groin may need to show improvement in order for him to avoid having to rest for a game.