Haliburton ended with 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over Boston.

Haliburton returned from his illness to post the first triple-double of his career. Prior to his one-game absence, the Iowa State product had 13 double-doubles to his credit, but his season-high 10 rebounds sent his stat line into uncharted territory.