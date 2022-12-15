Haliburton recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 win over Golden State.

A showdown with Stephen Curry provided plenty of fireworks until the Warriors' superstar left the game with a shoulder injury, and while Curry won the battle with 38 points, Haliburton won the war. It was a strong bounce-back effort for the Indiana point guard after he managed only one point against the Heat on Monday, but Haliburton has scored at least 23 points in his four other starts since returning from a minor groin strain that cost him two games earlier this month. Over that five-game stretch, he's averaging 22.8 points, 9.4 assists, 4.0 threes, 2.4 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks.