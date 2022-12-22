Haliburton notched 33 points (12-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over the Celtics.

No other Pacer scored more than 15 points on the night, but Haliburton got just enough help to secure the win. His production has been a roller coaster since returning from a two-game absence due to a groin injury earlier in December -- he's scored anywhere from 35 points down to just one over the last eight contests -- but overall during that stretch he's averaging 22.4 points, 9.9 assists, 3.5 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, 43.8 percent from beyond the arc and 93.5 percent from the free-throw line.