Haliburton (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, but he was able to participate in Saturday's practice and said he's on track to suit up versus Chicago, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Given Sunday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, it's certainly possible the star point guard doesn't play versus Chicago despite returning to practice over the weekend. Either way, it sounds like Haliburton shouldn't be sidelined for an extended period, so fantasy managers should be able to trust him ahead of the Pacers' upcoming three-game week. Meanwhile, his official availability for Sunday's game will likely surface closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.