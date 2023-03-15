Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton (knee) practiced Wednesday, but the point guard's status for Thursday's matchup in Milwaukee remains to be determined, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton has missed back-to-back games due to a bruised left knee, but he appears to be getting close to returning to game action. However, his official status for Thursday's contest won't be known until the Pacers release their next injury report, which should drop sometime Wednesday afternoon.