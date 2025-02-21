Haliburton is probable to return during Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right shoulder contusion.
Haliburton checked out with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter, though he is likely to return for the fourth. In the unlikely event that the star point guard remains sidelined, T.J. McConnell could see extended playing time in the final quarter.
