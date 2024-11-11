Haliburton racked up 35 points (11-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 win over the Knicks.

After a painfully slow start to the season by his standards, Haliburton woke up in a big way Sunday with season-high marks in points (35) and assists (14). A performance like this was long overdue, and it bumps up his season averages to 16.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers. His fantasy managers are likely breathing a little easier after this eruption.