Haliburton logged 32 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 win over Dallas.

Haliburton led the Pacers to victory with one of his best games of the season. He lived at the line, knocking down a season-high 12 free throws. He had his fifth 30-point game of the season and also produced across the box score, as he's had only two games with more rebounds this season. The first-time All Star has now blocked a shot in five straight games, his longest stretch of the season. The only complaint is Haliburton had just six assists, which may slightly hurt his chances to lead the NBA in assists per game.