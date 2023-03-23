Haliburton (knee) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Haliburton is in danger of missing his seventh straight game due to a left knee contusion. T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard have received extended minutes in the star guard's absence and could benefit again Friday.
