Haliburton is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right knee bruise.

Haliburton is questionable to miss just his third game this season. Oshae Brissett, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are likely candidates to see extended minutes in his potential absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up will be Saturday's matchup with the Clippers if he's downgraded to out Wednesday.