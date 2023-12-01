Haliburton is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to a right knee bruise.

Haliburton presumably injured his knee during Thursday's loss to the Heat despite posting 44 points and 10 assists in 40 minutes. If the star guard is ruled out for the rematch versus Miami, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin would be candidates for extended minutes.