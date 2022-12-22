Haliburton is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a sore right wrist.

Haliburton has appeared in the Pacers' last eight games, averaging 22.4 points, 9.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals during this stretch. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell.