Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, but he said Monday morning that he plans to play, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle also said the plan is for Haliburton to play Tuesday, so barring a setback, it appears the All-Star point guard is trending more toward probable at the moment. Haliburton missed five straight games in mid-January due to the hamstring issue and attempted to return earlier than expected, posting 21 points and 17 assists in 35 minutes during a Jan. 19 loss to Portland. However, he was forced back to the sidelines after that and has missed five straight games since then. Given Haliburton has played only once since Jan. 8, it's safe to assume Indiana will be cautious with his minutes if he's cleared to suit up versus Boston.