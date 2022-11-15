Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte due a right ankle sprain.
It's unclear when Haliburton suffered the injury, but he's in jeopardy of missing his first contest of the season. If he's unable to suit up, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard are all candidates for increased roles.
