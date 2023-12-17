Watch Now:

Haliburton (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Haliburton sustained a bruised left knee during Friday's loss to the Wizards and was unavailable Saturday against Minnesota. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Monday, but T.J. McConnell, Bruce Brown and Bennedict Nathurin could see increased roles if Haliburton is sidelined.

More News