Haliburton (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Haliburton sustained a bruised left knee during Friday's loss to the Wizards and was unavailable Saturday against Minnesota. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Monday, but T.J. McConnell, Bruce Brown and Bennedict Nathurin could see increased roles if Haliburton is sidelined.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Could miss Saturday's game•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dishes 16 dimes in win•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Double-double not enough•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dominates with all-around showing•