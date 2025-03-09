Now Playing

Haliburton (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Haliburton has missed the last two games due to a left hip strain that now has his status for Monday in the air. If he is unable to go, Andrew Nembhard figures to maintain a prominent role, while T.J. McConnell (ankle, questionable) could see increased run off the bench.

