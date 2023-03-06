Haliburton (right calf soreness) is questionable for Monday against the 76ers.

This is the same injury that sidelined Haliburton on March 2. The point guard was able to play 34 minutes Sunday night, so the Pacers could potentially play it safe Monday evening. If Haliburton is held out, T.J. McConnell would see his fantasy value spike and would be a strong streamer on a six-game slate.