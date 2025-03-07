Haliburton (hip) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Haliburton missed Thursday's loss to the Hawks but could return for the second leg against Atlanta. If the rising star cannot play Saturday, Indiana will likely turn to T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard in the backcourt.
