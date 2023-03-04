Haliburton (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

The star point guard is dealing with soreness in his right calf, and as things stand now, he'll be a game-time call for the first leg of this back-to-back set. If he can't go, then his absence should open up opportunities for T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, George Hill and Chris Duarte.