Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
At this point, it seems as though Haliburton's inclusion on the injury report is just a formality. The star point guard has been upgraded from questionable to available in each of Indiana's last five contests despite dealing with a nagging hamstring strain. Haliburton saw his playing time increase to 29 minutes against Houston, which could indicate his minutes restriction threshold being upped.
