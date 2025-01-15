Haliburton (groin) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton is in danger of missing a second straight game with a groin strain. The 24-year-old has only missed one game this season for the Pacers, but this latest injury could keep him sidelined for Thursday's game in Detroit and beyond. Ben Sheppard may replace him in the starting lineup once again if he's unable to play against the Pistons.