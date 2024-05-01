Haliburton (back) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against Milwaukee.
Haliburton has also been on the injury report ahead of the last two matchups but suited up and averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game over those appearances. If he's available again Thursday as the Pacers attempt to clinch the series, he'll likely be able to handle a sizable workload.
