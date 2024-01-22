Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Haliburton missed Sunday's game against Phoenix due to left hamstring injury management, marking his sixth absence over Indiana's last seven games. However, he'll be in the mix to return to action for Tuesday's matchup. If he's sidelined again, Andrew Nembhard (back) and Ben Sheppard could continue to see increased playing time.