Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Chicago.
Haliburton sustained his ankle injury during Monday's matchup with Brooklyn but seemed to finish the game without any major issues. He will likely be taken off the injury report closer to game time, but if he can't play, expect T.J. McConnell to take over as the starting point guard for Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Returns Monday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Heads to locker room Monday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Stays hot in win•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Shines in win over Miami•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer•