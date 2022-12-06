Haliburton (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Haliburton missed both games of Indiana's recent back-to-back set due to a groin injury, but he'll have a chance to return Wednesday. The Pacers would have no reason to rush the point guard back if he wasn't 100 percent, so if he's available, Haliburton will be a must-start player in nearly every fantasy format. He's posting 19.1 points, 10.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.