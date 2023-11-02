Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Haliburton missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Celtics, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup. If he's sidelined once again, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield are candidates to see increased work.
