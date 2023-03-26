Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Haliburton played through the ankle issue Saturday and logged 32 minutes, but the Pacers may want to err on the side of caution with him ahead of a four-game week. Managers will need to check back closer to Monday's 7:00 p.m. ET tip for official word on his status, but if he is forced to the sidelines, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard would be the primary beneficiaries.
