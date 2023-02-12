Haliburton (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Haliburton is simply dealing with some soreness in his left thigh, so this injury doesn't sound all that concerning. He'll test himself during shootaround, but we might not get another meaningful update until he's able to get through his pregame routine on Monday. If he can't give it a go, T.J. McConnell would likely receive the spot start.