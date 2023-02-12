Haliburton (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Haliburton is simply dealing with some soreness in his left thigh, so this injury doesn't sound all that concerning. He'll test himself during shootaround, but we might not get another meaningful update until he's able to get through his pregame routine on Monday. If he can't give it a go, T.J. McConnell would likely receive the spot start.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Efficient from field Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Ekes out double-double Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Another double-double performance•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Expected to be available•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Iffy for Friday's contest•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Settles back in nicely in return•