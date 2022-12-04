Haliburton (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Haliburton has been dealing with a sore left groin lately but has yet to miss time. His past two games have been uncharacteristic, as he's averaged just 11.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 31.0 percent from the field.