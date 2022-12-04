Haliburton (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Haliburton has been dealing with a sore left groin lately but has yet to miss time. His past two games have been uncharacteristic, as he's averaged just 11.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 31.0 percent from the field.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Posts modest stat line in loss•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Will play Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Considered game-time decision•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Sees error-free streak end•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Makes history against Lakers•