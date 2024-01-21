Haliburton is questionable to play Sunday against the Suns due to injury management on his left hamstring injury.

Haliburton returned to the hardwood Friday and posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 17 assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in the loss to the Trail Blazers. The Pacers are being cautious with their star floor general, but barring any setback, he should start and handle his regular workload Sunday.