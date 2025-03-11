Haliburton (hip) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Haliburton has missed the last three games for the Pacers while nursing a left hip strain. If the rising star can't play Tuesday against Milwaukee, the team will likely continue to turn to Andrew Nembhard to pick up the slack in the backcourt.
