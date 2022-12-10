Haliburton (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Haliburton continues to be bothered by left groin soreness, though that hasn't stopped him from totaling 49 points, 26 assists, four rebounds and three steals in the past two games. However, with the Nets resting essentially every key rotation player Saturday, the Pacers may opt to give Haliburton the night off while still having a good chance at winning the game.