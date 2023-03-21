Haliburton (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game in Toronto.

Haliburton has missed the past five games for the Pacers, but he's been ramping up his activities as of late, and this is the second straight game that he's received the questionable tag. If he is able to return for Wednesday's game, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell would all take a hit.