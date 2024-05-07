Haliburton posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists, four steals and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Monday's 121-117 loss to New York in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Haliburton had a quiet performance offensively in the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though he still impacted the game in other ways including leading the Pacers in assists and steals despite failing to reach double figures in scoring. Haliburton posted his lowest point total of the postseason thus far, failing to reach double-digits for the second time in seven playoff contests. It will be key to watch Haliburton and is his lingering back issues impact his performance or if he is able to get healthy enough to bounce back strong in Game 2.