The Pacers recalled Haliburton (hamstring) from the G League's Noblesville Boom on Friday, per the NBA G League transaction report.

Haliburton has spent the last week in the G League getting his practice reps in while recovering from a left hamstring strain that has prevented him from playing since late October. His next evaluation by Pacers medical staff is expected to take place in early November, at which point the team will have a better sense of Haliburton's return timeline. Andrew Nembhard will continue to operate in an expanded role for as long as Haliburton is rehabbing from his injury.