Haliburton closed Wednesday's 119-105 victory over Charlotte with 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound over 34 minutes.

Haliburton's stellar play continued Wednesday as he recorded his eighth double-double in his past 10 games. The 25-year-old recently missed three games with a back injury but has been as productive as usual since re-entering the lineup. Since returning, Haliburton has averaged 20.4 points and 10.1 assists on 52.0 percent shooting across seven games.