Haliburton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Sacramento, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Haliburton has been dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain for just over a week, and he'll be unable to return to the court Thursday despite being listed as questionable on the Pacers' initial injury report. Whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.