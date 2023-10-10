Haliburton (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Haliburton will miss his second straight preseason game Tuesday, but there is no indication he has suffered any injury. TJ McConnell will draw another start in his absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up will be Monday's preseason matchup with Atlanta.
