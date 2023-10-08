Haliburton (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason contest against the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton seems to be getting eased back into action after playing for Team USA over the offseason. It remains unclear how much action Haliburton will get during the preseason, but he will be good to go come the regular season.
